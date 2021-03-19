Certificate Forgery: Obaseki’s victory ordained by God – Enabulele

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Immediate past Chairman of Ovia south-west local government area of Edo state, Comrade Destiny Enabulele has congratulated the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, over his victory at the Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, over alleged certificate forgery.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC), and its candidate in the September 19 governorship election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, had dragged Obaseki to an Abuja high court, alleging that the University of Ibadan degree certificate he presented for the election was forged.

The high court however cleared the governor of all charges, a judgement appealed by the plaintiffs.

But, the Appellate court on Thursday held that “the findings of the lower court cannot be faulted,” adding that the appellants performed abysmally and could not prove any case.

Reacting in a statement on Friday, Comrade Enabulele described the judgement as an affirmation of God’s wish for the people of the Edo state and a true reflection of reality.

He said: “Your victory at the Appellate court is a victory for democracy and all the good people of Edo State who voted massively for you on September 19.

“We have never doubted your innocence of all charges levelled against you by your accusers.

“In line with your name, Godwin, in his wisdom, God has won for you and has thus proved them wrong.

“We hope the opposition who should by now realize the futility of their academic exercise, allow you to concentrate on the delivery of dividends of democracy to Edo people, to the glory of God Almighty who has been your strength.”