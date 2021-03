By Abankula

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Tanzania’s new President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, who was sworn-in today.

She succeeded John Pombe Magufuli, who died of heart ailment on Wednesday.

In a message to Tanzania’s first ever female president and Africa’s third, Buhari urged her to unite the nation and lead the country in a good direction.

Buhari expressed his desire to work with her to advance issues of common African and global interests.