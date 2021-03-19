Armie Hammer Hollywood actor faces rape probe



By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Hollywood Actor Armie Hammer is under police investigation after a woman alleged she was violently raped by the actor in 2017.

The 24-year-old woman, identified only as Effie, made the allegations during a virtual news conference.

Effie’s attorney contacted law enforcement.

This led to LAPD sexual assault division to open an investigation on the incident, according to a police spokesperson .

Hammer has denied the rape allegation.

Effie, who lives in Europe, said she had an on-and-off romantic and intimate relationship with Hammer from 2016 to 2020.

She was 20 when she met Hammer on Facebook, and she “fell in love with him instantly,” she said.

She claims Hammer would often test her devotion to him and push her boundaries.

As time went on, he allegedly became “increasingly more violent,” Effie said.

“He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually,” she said.

Effie accused Hammer of violently raping her for over four hours in Los Angeles on April 24, 2017.

She said he committed acts of violence against her, to which she did not consent, such as allegedly beating her feet with a crop.

It hurt for her to walk for the next week, Effie said.

“I thought that he was going to kill me,” she said.

In a statement, Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler refuted Effie’s claims as “outrageous.”

He said all Hammer’s interactions with her and other partners “have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

Brettler said. “As recently as July 18, 2020, (she) sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her.

“Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her,” Brettler said.