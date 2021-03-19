Alleged $2.5bn arms scandal: Stop peddling fictional tales, APC tells PDP

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to wake up to its responsibility of providing a viable opposition which Nigeria’s democracy needs, instead of engaging in peddling road side fictional tales.

The APC gave the advice in a statement by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of its Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement was APC’s reaction to a fresh allegation by the PDP of a 2.5 billion dollars arms scandal under the Buhari-led administration.

“We truly hope the PDP can wake up to its responsibility of providing a viable opposition which our democracy needs, instead of engaging Nigerians with road side fictional tales,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe said that it was increasingly clear that only the PDP believed its deviant tales of high level corruption under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

The APC national secretary explained that under Buhari, Nigeria had left the era where corruption was an established and institutionalised statecraft.