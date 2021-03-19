Afropop singer, Yemzzy takes Son Of Moses’ media tour to Ibadan

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afro-pop singer, Adeola Adeyemi Olamide popularly known as Yemzzy has kicked off the media tour to promote his debut project, an extended playlist titled “Son Of Moses”.

The “Remember” crooner featured on Lagelu FM’s Totori Express and Splash FM’s Splash Plus programmes to speaks on the project on Thursday, 18, 2021.

The seven-track EP was released on all digital platforms on the 28th of January 2021.

The tracks are “Amaka, How Long, Remember, Cheat & Regrets, Su’n Momi, Ije Love, and Thanksgiving, written thematically to experiment with Afrobeats flows with deep proverb meaning. The independent artiste also employed the services of creative producers such as Nyescomikepro, Kelvindrayz, Rewardbeatz, and Everyounzy while all tracks are mixed and mastered by Anddykin.

According to Yemzzy, the ‘Son Of Moses’ EP was dedicated to his late father Dcn. Moses Adeola on how he was inspired to take on music as a craft.

The melodious singer also gives accolades to his team, adding that with results so far, the project is accepted by his fans home and abroad.

“The EP is about evolution, growth, love, and pain but generally, it is dedicated to my late Dad Dcn. Moses Adeola.

“As an artiste you have to find your weapon and talk about what inspires you. Son Of Moses is electrifying, historical with a lot of inspirations,” he said.

‘Son Of Moses’ will be Yemzzy’s first major project since the beginning of his musical career. He also has a couple of singles and covers to his catalogue.

The project is coming after Yemzzy dropped a single titled ‘Tire‘ dedicated to many Nigerian youths who were protesting the current state of Nigeria during the #EndSARS saga.

The song touches on issues like ‘Police Brutality’, harassing and killings of innocent and peaceful protesters who are demanding for a better Nigeria, corruption’ and other topics affecting Nigerians.

The song was a sequel to his previously released “Remember“, “Blessings” and “Only One” which are still enjoying massive airplay.

You can stream Son Of Moses Here.