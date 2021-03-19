Adamawa communities protest alleged sale of their farmlands by Council Chairman

By Ibrahim Kado

About 30 Communities in Gerei Local Government Area of Adamawa state are protesting against alleged sale of their farmlands by Mr Joda Amisa, the Council Chairman, to his Councilors.

Malam Ahijo Yakubu, the spokesman for the communities, revealed this at a news conference on Thursday in Yola.

He said that they have officially lodged their complaint against the Chairman before the State House of Assembly for further action.

“We have discovered that he sold over 10 hectares of land to the present Councilor representing Modire Ward and he is planning to sell over 500 hectares of land including individual farmlands.

“And these lands are the only land remaining for the common man, starting from Gerei town to Jabbi-Lamba down to Daneyel village. All these are farmlands owned by individuals, poor men within the 30 Communities,” he said.

According to him, the farmlands are their only means of livelihood in the 30 Communities.

When contacted, the Council Chairman, Mr Joda Amisa, said that it was an allegation as the land is in the State Government reservation Area, saying any body in doubt should contact the Ministry of Land and Survey.