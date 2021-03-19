3 fake whistleblowers arraigned in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and arraigned three men who gave false information.

The men, Theophilus Omambala, Lawal Umar and Alexander Danjuma were on Friday arraigned before Justice Musa Usman of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Bwari, Abuja over fake whistleblowing.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday said the suspects were arraigned.

Mr Uwujaren revealed that the defendants who pleaded not guilty where charged on a one-count charge bordering on false and misleading information.

The charge reads: “That you Theophilus Omambala sometime in 2021 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, gave information to officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that monies were stashed at the residence of one Audu Innocent Ogbeh located at Lugbe District of the FCT, which turned out to be false, untrue and misleading and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 39(2) (b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Establishment Act (2004)”.

According to the spokesman, the prosecuting counsel, Aliyu Bokani-Usman in view of the plea asked the Court for a trial date and that the defendants be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Kuje.

He said: “Counsel to the defendants, A.I. Na-jirgi prayed the Court to grant his clients bail.

“The judge rejected his oral application insisting on a formal bail application which should be filed before the next adjourned date.

“The defendants have been remanded in the Kuje Custodial Centre pending the determination of bail application and the case has been adjourned till June 21, 2021,” he added.