Zagreb knock Tottenham out of Europa League, Arsenal progress

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur blew a first leg two-goal advantage to record a shock exit out of the Europa League, losing 3-2 aggregate to Dinamo Zagreb.

Their North London rivals Arsenal progressed to the quarter-finals despite losing 0-1 to Greek team Olympiacos at the Emirates on Thursday night.

Arteta’s side ended the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Youssef El-Arabi’s second-half strike gave the Gunners something to think about as the aggregate scores were reduced to 3-2.

The Moroccan cut inside before smashing his effort past Bernd Leno and into the bottom corner.

Olympiacos’ comeback was curtailed late on as they were reduced to ten men, with Ousseynou Ba shown a second yellow card after a hand in the face of Gabriel Martinelli, as the Gunners saw out the 3-2 aggregate win.

Olympiacos donated the match largely recording 57 percent of possession compared to Arsenal’s 43.

For Tottenham, it was a more tragic story as they squandered their two-goal lead in the first leg.

The match at Stadion Maksimir ended 0-0 at half time.

But 17 minutes into the second half, Zagreb began to tear the Spurs apart, with Mislav Orsic opening scoring in the 62nd minute.

In the 83rd minute, Orsic levelled the game on aggregate for the home team, by scoring his brace for the day.

The Croatia international made it a hat trick in the extra-time, scoring again in the 106th minute, effectively ending Tottenham’s adventure in Europe.