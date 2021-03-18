Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea team to be feared

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel has boasted that Chelsea are a team to be feared after their 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The German coach believes that his new-look Chelsea boast the “edge and glue” to become genuine Champions League title contenders.

As the blue club awaits Friday’s last-eight draw, Tuchel insisted Chelsea must fear no one in the competition and hailed his squad’s bristling spirit as crucial to their continued European chances.

Tuchel said: “The most important is that we give the feedback for the guys what they did here in terms of quality and intensity.

“It’s most important you feel it and that no one has to convince you. You need to feel it.

“They play with a special bond and performances and results like this give you a certain edge and glue to achieve special things. You can only achieve this through results and experiences.

“I’m pretty sure no one wants to play against us. It’s a super-difficult challenge ahead because we are already in the last eight.

“It’s a big step, but no need to be afraid, we take what we get and prepare as best as possible.”