Tchidi Chikere pens lovely birthday message to his wife

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Nollywood director, producer, actor and scriptwriter, Tchidi Chikere, is celebrating his wife on her birthday.

The music video director and singer took to social media to pen words of prayer and celebrate his wife, Nuella Njubigbo, who is also a Nollywood actress.

In his Instagram post, Chikere wished Nuella every good thing that makes her look forward to every new day with a smile and warm heart.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday boo. Wishing you

every footstep that leads to greatness. Every joy. Every fulfilment. Every good thing that makes you look forward to every new day with a smile and a warm heart. I Love you ❤🍷🎼✨ @nuella_njubigbo”

Chikere is a multiple award winner, for his directing including the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2008 where he won Best Comedy for the movie ‘Stronger Than Pain’ and his film Beautiful Soul was nominated for Best Screenplay.

He was nominated twice in the 2012 Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards, for Best Actor – Diaspora for his role in When Heaven Smiles and for Best Male Act – Diaspora (Viewer’s Choice), as well as, a nomination for the Best Original Screenplay at the 2013 Nollywood Movies Awards for directing/producing ‘Dumebi’.