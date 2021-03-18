Super Eagles star, Victor Moses welcomes new baby

Victor Moses, a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a winger for Russian has welcomed addition to his family, a newborn baby.

The excited dad shared the good news on Wednesday, March 16th, via his official Instagram page.

Moses who plays for club Spartak Moscow on loan from Premier League Chelsea shares a photo of the baby’s feet and captioned it with a love emoji.

Victor Moses already has a son named Brentley, born 2012, and a daughter known as Nyah who was born in 2015.

Moses, 29, now plays for his third club in the space of a year, after loan spells with Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Italian Serie A side Inter Milan.

His new club is currently vying for the top spot in the league with rivals Zenit St. Petersburg. Both sides are on 21 points after ten games, with Zenit leading on goals difference.