Southgate unveils England squad for World Cup qualifiers [Full List]

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Gareth Southgate has named his 26-man England squad for three World Cup qualifiers, slated for this month

England will kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign against San Marino on Thursday, 25 March, and Albania on 28 March.

Their last qualifying game would be against Poland on Wednesday, 31st of March.

Southgate squad list contains some surprising names as notable players like Tammy Abraham, Callum Wilson, Jordan Pickford in the squad have been left out due to injury.

Ollie Watkins and Sam Johnstone have been named in the squad for the first time in their career, with Jude Bellingham included and United wantaway attacker Jesse Lingard recalled.

Luke Shaw and John Stones also were called once more to the team for the March internationals.

Stones has not represented his country since late 2019, while Shaw’s last appearance came in late 2018.

An injury to Everton goalkeeper has seen Southgate turn to West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Johnstone, who earns a spot in the squad alongside United’s Dean Henderson and Burnley’s Nick Pope.

Squad list: Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Nick Pope

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins