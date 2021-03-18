Rangers climb to top of NPFL ladder without pitch action

By Olawale Alabi

Rangers International Football Club climbed to the top of the log in the ongoing 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Wednesday, even without playing a game.

The Enugu-based Rangers, who are visiting Katsina United on Thursday, moved to the top on goals difference after leaders Kwara United fell 0-2 to Kano Pillars.

Both Rangers and Kwara United are on 27 points, but the Enugu side who now have a match at hand have a +6 goals difference, as against Kwara United’s +5.

Kano Pillars, in spite of their win, trail them in third place with the same 27 points on the NPFL table, but with a +4 goals difference.

Akwa United who beat FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0 moved up to fourth from sixth with 26 points, with Rivers United who beat MFM FC 2-0 trailing them on goals difference.

In sixth place on the NPFL table are Enyimba International who were away to South Africa and with four matches at hand now, and with 24 points.

Nasarawa United who host Dakkada FC on Thursday are in seventh place also with 24 points but with an inferior goals difference to Enyimba.

Dakkada FC are in eighth place with 23 points, while Lobi Stars who await Enyimba are in eighth place with 22 points.

Heartland FC continued their rise with the win against Wikki Tourists to move to ninth.

Abia Warriors picked up one point in Gombe away to Adamawa United, to move to tenth with 21 points, while Wikki Tourists stayed 11th in spite of their away loss.

Warri Wolves moved to 17th from 19th after their home draw with Jigawa Golden Stars, while Adamawa Stars are still glued to the bottom spot.

Below are the latest standings of the 20 clubs in the 2020/2021 NPFL at the end of six Match Day 16 fixtures.

It is tabulated under Played (P), Won (W), Drawn (D), Lost (L), Goals For (F), Goals Against (A), Goals Difference (GD) and Points (Pts):

Team P W D L F A GD Pts

1. Rangers 15 8 3 4 16 10 +6 27

2. Kwara United 16 7 6 3 16 11 +5 27

3. Kano Pillars 16 8 3 5 18 14 +4 27

4. Akwa United 15 7 5 3 17 9 +8 26

5. Rivers United 15 8 2 5 17 10 +7 26

6. Enyimba 12 7 3 2 13 9 +4 24

7. Nasarawa United 15 7 3 5 15 12 +3 24

8. Dakkada FC 15 7 2 6 17 20 -3 23

9. Lobi Stars 15 6 4 5 15 13 +2 22

10. Heartland FC 16 6 4 6 21 22 -1 22

11. Abia Warriors 16 5 6 5 22 17 +5 21

12. Wikki Tourists 16 5 5 6 12 12 – 20

13. Plateau United 15 5 4 6 17 12 +5 19

14. MFM FC 15 5 4 6 10 12 -2 19

15. Sunshine Stars 15 4 6 5 12 12 – 18

16. Jigawa Golden Stars 15 5 3 7 9 15 -6 18

17. Warri Wolves 16 4 3 9 10 19 -9 15

18. Katsina United 15 4 3 8 9 19 -10 15

19. FC IfeanyiUbah 15 3 5 7 9 13 -4 14

20. Adamawa United 16 2 5 9 7 17 -10 11