Rangers climb to top of NPFL ladder without pitch action

By
Ayorinde Oluokun
-
Rangers International FC players: Club now leading NPFL 2020/21 table
By Olawale Alabi

Rangers International Football Club climbed to the top of the log in the ongoing 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Wednesday, even without playing a game.

The Enugu-based Rangers, who are visiting Katsina United on Thursday, moved to the top on goals difference after leaders Kwara United fell 0-2 to Kano Pillars.

Both Rangers and Kwara United are on 27 points, but the Enugu side who now have a match at hand have a +6 goals difference, as against Kwara United’s +5.

Kano Pillars, in spite of their win, trail them in third place with the same 27 points on the NPFL table, but with a +4 goals difference.

Akwa United who beat FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0 moved up to fourth from sixth with 26 points, with Rivers United who beat MFM FC 2-0 trailing them on goals difference.

In sixth place on the NPFL table are Enyimba International who were away to South Africa and with four matches at hand now, and with 24 points.

Nasarawa United who host Dakkada FC on Thursday are in seventh place also with 24 points but with an inferior goals difference to Enyimba.

Dakkada FC are in eighth place with 23 points, while Lobi Stars who await Enyimba are in eighth place with 22 points.

Heartland FC continued their rise with the win against Wikki Tourists to move to ninth.

Abia Warriors picked up one point in Gombe away to Adamawa United, to move to tenth with 21 points, while Wikki Tourists stayed 11th in spite of their away loss.

Warri Wolves moved to 17th from 19th after their home draw with Jigawa Golden Stars, while Adamawa Stars are still glued to the bottom spot.

Below are the latest standings of the 20 clubs in the 2020/2021 NPFL at the end of six Match Day 16 fixtures.

It is tabulated under Played (P), Won (W), Drawn (D), Lost (L), Goals For (F), Goals Against (A), Goals Difference (GD) and Points (Pts):

  Team                           P      W      D        L      F      A     GD     Pts

1. Rangers                   15            3        4      16     10   +6    27

2. Kwara United         16       7       6        3    16     11   +5    27

3.  Kano Pillars          16     8           5      18    14   +4      27

4.    Akwa United          15      7    5     3      17      9     +8       26

 5.  Rivers United        15      8           5        17    10     +7       26

  6. Enyimba                  12      7        3      2      13     9    +4    24

7.  Nasarawa United   15      7       3       5       15    12      +3    24

8. Dakkada FC           15            2       6        17      20      -3    23

9. Lobi  Stars               15             4       5      15      13      +2    22

10.  Heartland    FC    16      6                 6      21      22     -1     22

11.  Abia Warriors          16              6     5        22     17     +5     21

12. Wikki Tourists          16          5               6      12     12       –  20

13.   Plateau United       15              4             17       12      +5     19

14.   MFM FC                    15      5       4        6       10      12       -2    19

15.    Sunshine Stars        15      4        6      5       12      12             18

16.    Jigawa  Golden Stars  15       5       3      7         9       15     -6     18

17.     Warri Wolves           16        4        3      9      10      19       -9     15

18.   Katsina United          15         4         3              9      19      -10   15

19.     FC IfeanyiUbah        15      3               7       9       13        -4     14

20.    Adamawa United      16        2          5            7       17      -10    11

 

