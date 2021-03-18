Police hunt for killers of Port Harcourt man, Onyekachi Onuorah

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Police detectives in Rivers are searching for killers of one Onyekachi Onuorah whose remains was found tied to a telecom mast in Abel Jumbo axis of Mile Two, Diobu Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The lifeless body of Onyekachi Onuorah with hands bounded and feet tied to telecommunication mast was discovered by residents of Abel Jumbo Street on Wednesday.

They immediately called police attention to it.

Spokesperson of Rivers Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident.

He said that the man might have been murdered.

“I can confirm a case of murder reported by the Divisional Police Officer, Azikiwe Police Station this morning where a corpse was seen on Abel Jumbo Street, Mile Two, Diobu, Port Harcourt, in a place housing a mast belonging to a telecommunication company,” he said.

“The corpse was tied hands and legs. No physical injury but spots of blood on his mouth. The corpse was later identified to be one Onyekachi Onuorah,” he said.