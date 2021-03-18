Notorious Oyo kidnap kingpin arrested in Ogun

By Adejoke Adeleye

A notorious kidnap kingpin who escaped from Oyo State after killing one of his victims has been apprehended by operatives of Ogun State Police Command.

The suspect, Usman Hassan whose accomplices had earlier been arrested in Oyo State after they kidnapped a farm owner at Solalu village and subsequently killed him after collecting ransome ran to Ogun State to hibernate.

On getting to Ogun State, he started recruiting other Fulani men to form another kidnap gang.

He ran out of luck when detectives of Ogun State police Command got information about his activity from those Fulanis he had tried to recruit into his kidnap team.

His hideout in Imala area was stormed by the detectives and he was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, he confessed that he conspired with his biological brother one Tahiru Usman and others to kidnap their victim in Akinyele area of Ibadan and that they decided to kill the man after collecting ransome because the man could identify them.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A. Ajogun has directed that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for onward transfer to Oyo State Command where he would be prosecuted.