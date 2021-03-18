Nigeria’s internet subscribers hit 154.3million, MTN remains dominant

By Folasade Akpan/Abuja

Nigeria’s active internet subscribers grew by 1.84 percent from 151.5 million in the third quarter to 154.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, new study showed.

The National Bureau of Statistics said MTN with 146.11 million subscribers had the highest share of subscriptions for both voice and internet.

It was followed by AIRTEL with 96.92 million subscribers, GLO 94.94 million and 9Mobile 20.04 subscribers.

Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services (EMTS) recorded 800,044 subscribers.

NBS revealed the figures in its just published “Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per state, porting and tariff information (Q4 2020).”

The report also said there was a -0.32 per cent decrease in active voice subscribers in Q4 from 205.2 million in Q3 to 204.6 million.

The NBS said Lagos State with 24.8 million had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per state in the period under review.

It is closely followed by Kano which had 12.6 million and Ogun 12 million.

However, Bayelsa with 1.45 million and Ebonyi with 1.81 million had the least number of subscribers.

Similarly, Lagos emerged the state with the highest number of subscribers in terms of active internet per state in Q4 with 18.9 million subscribers.

Kano has the second highest number of 9.5 million and Ogun 9.08 million.

Bayelsa with 1.09 million and Ebonyi with 1.28 million had the least subscribers.