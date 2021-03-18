Lagos CBD takes awareness campaign to Ikeja

The Office of the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business District on Thursday embarked on an awareness program within the Ikeja Central Business District with a call to business owners and residents to cooperate with the Lagos State government to curb environmental and traffic issues within the business district.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Districts, Mr. Olugbenga Olarenwaju Oyerinde in his remarks at the program said the essence of the awareness and sensitization programme is to formally introduce the operatives of the agency to stakeholders in Ikeja Business District and to reecho rules, regulations and acceptable behaviours expected from stakeholder’s operating within the Ikeja Central Business District.

He noted that CBD is committed to the creation of a conducive environment for business to thrive within its Central Business Districts (CBDs) and its set to enforce traffic, environmental and physical planning laws of the State within the Ikeja Business District.

The Special Adviser who decried the nuisance of displaying of wares and vehicles on walkways and road setback by car dealers called on business owners and owners of shops and plazas whose shops have been extended to the roads to remove them immediately or face the full wrath of the law.

He said, “It is very disheartening that traffic situations and physical planning within the Ikeja business district has been distorted and worsen by the activities of shop owners, car dealers, commercial bus and cab operators as well as private car owners who park indiscriminately within the business district. We are here today to sensitize them and seek their cooperation and mutual understanding to stop the flagrant disobedience to environmental and physical planning laws of Lagos state.”

Oyerinde reminded stakeholders that the activities of the CBDs management office are tailored towards impacting positively on four cardinal points which are environmental sanitation and beautification, traffic management, safety and security as well as stakeholders’ engagement in line with the THEMES agenda of the present administration.

While calling for greater synergy of operations among all government agencies operating within the Ikeja CBD, he disclosed that CBD operatives will work closely with other government agencies like LASTMA, Fire Services, Safety Commission, and LASEMA amongst others to create the much desired conducive business environment within the Ikeja CBD.

The awareness campaign train which started at the Ikeja CBD operations Office on ASSBIFI road, opposite LAGOS REVENUE HOUSE moved round all streets and roads within the Ikeja CBD precinct passing the massages of no illegal parking, no street trading, no littering of the environment, no building of illegal structures on road setback amongst others to residents and business owners.