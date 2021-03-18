JUST IN: Aisha Buhari quietly returns to Aso Rock

First Lady Aisha Buhari has quietly returned to Nigeria, after spending almost six months in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to a report, she returned to Abuja on Wednesday night, without the usual fanfare and red carpet.

As a sign that she was back, P.M.NEWS learnt that her office was fumigated between yesterday and today.

Aisha quietly left for Dubai after Hanan, one of her daughters, got married in September 2021.

Some wild reports said she relocated because of insecurity, while some others said she went to seek medical attention.

In August 2020, she was secretly flown to Dubai for treatment of a nagging neck pain, amid the pandemic.

Many Nigerians expressed outrage over the trip, as it happened during the COVID lockdown.

Her two-month holiday in the London in 2019 fed the rumour mill in Nigeria with false news that President Buhari was about to take another wife.

When she returned, she declared she was away to take a deserved rest.