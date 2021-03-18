Jonathan shocked over death of Tanzania President, Magufuli

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan is shocked by the death of Tanzania’s President, John Magufuli.

Magufuli died on Wednesday as announced by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Magufuli was 61. He was Tanzania’s first president to die while in office.

His death was announced after more than two-week absence from public life, that led to speculation about his health.

The opposition said he was struck with COVID-19, but VP Hassan said he died from the heart disease that had plagued him for a decade.

Reacting to his death on Thursday morning, Jonathan said “A bright star has been plucked from the African continent.

“President John Magufuli of Tanzania was a man I knew quite well, due to my frequent visits to Tanzania for the advancement of democracy in Africa.

”I found in him a true partner in democracy and a patriot who loved his country and did his best to steer the ship of state away from the brink and to the bank of the river of peace, progress and prosperity.

“My condolences to his family, especially First Lady Janeth Magufuli, and their children, as well as the government and people of Tanzania.

“My thoughts go out also to his party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi. May God grant his soul repose, and may He comfort the grieving nation.”