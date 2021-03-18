I am ready to face firing squad if…: Doyin Okupe

Dr Doyin Okupe, a former senior special assistant on public affairs to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has said that he is ready to face a firing squad if he fails to deliver as Nigeria’s President.

Okupe who has made his 2023 presidential ambition known, claims he has the master plan for restoring the security situation in the country.

The former Nigerian presidential advisor, in an interview with Vanguard, lamented that the activities of bandits are running the education system in the North aground,

He further averred that technology should be deployed to wipe out the criminals.

In his words, “No president has ever given a detailed explanation of how they intend to tackle insecurity, improve the economy is this country. They always don’t give a blueprint.

“I have a masterplan to eradicate insecurity, particularly the activities of banditry. If the situation continues the same way, I am going to run for presidency.

“I am ready to face firing squad if I don’t deliver as President of Nigeria.”

Explaining the odds in his running for the presidency, Okupe also said that Nigerian political space has been riddled with religious, ethnic and zoning biases.

“If all I am seeing is not handled better and properly too, I am telling you I am stepping out for presidency come 2023.

“If I have my way, I want to be a political coach (not a godfather). Mentor people and teach them what they should know before venturing into politics.

“I have been to the height of it all, we need to do things differently,” he said.