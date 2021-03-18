Gov. Makinde: I don’t have a political father

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said he has no political father, adding that it was God who made him a governor and not a human being.

Makinde stated this on Tuesday at the pan-Yoruba Congress at Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

“Let me tell you here today. I don’t have a political father. It was God who made me governor and not a human being. I fear only God and not any human. No matter how powerful a man is, I cannot fear him,” Makinde stated according to Daily Trust.

Makinde also said he is not afraid of losing the 2023 governorship election.

Makinde, who said he contested governorship elections in 2007, 2011 and 2015 respectively and failed, noted that “if the people of Oyo State ask me to leave the office as governor today, I won’t hesitate to leave the office because I go to office daily with my bag.”

“I contested election in 2007, 2011 and 2015 but failed and when it is time for God to make me a governor, he made me. If the people of the state decide that they don’t want me again, I will only take my bag and leave because I don’t have a pin in the office,” he said.

The governor, therefore, vowed to support the agenda of the pan-Yoruba Congress and the development of the Yoruba nation.