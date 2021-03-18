Five Nigerian drug barons busted, jailed in Turkey

Five Nigerian drug barons have been arrested in Istanbul, Turkey with large quantity of drugs found in their possession.

The Istanbul police effected their arrest in Namik Kemal neighbourhood after being suspected that they were peddling hard drugs.

The Esenyurt District Police Directorate’s Office tracked the suspects and identified two addresses and they raided both addresses simultaneously.

There, they found drugs, hidden in different locations, including in shelves, under the bed, and in a closet.

The police reportedly found a suitcase filled with hard drugs weighing 16.5 kilograms hidden under a bed.

The five suspects arrested included four male and a female.

The suspects were charged to court and the male suspects were jailed while the female suspect was deported.