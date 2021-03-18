Home Entertainment Davido to feature in another Hollywood movie

Davido to feature in another Hollywood movie

By
Muhamin Olowoporoku
-
Davido in Hollywood movie
Davido: in another Hollywood movie
Davido in Hollywood movie
Davido: in another Hollywood movie

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Music star, David Adeleke popularly called Davido would feature in yet another Hollywood movie.

The FEM crooner recently appeared in the blockbuster comedy movie, Coming 2 America, by Eddie Murphy, where he performed his hit song, Assurance.

The 28-year-old singer revealed he would be playing the role of a taxi driver in a film to be directed by Edward Zick, the man behind the movie ‘Blood Diamond’.

Davido made the revelation  in a ‘Ionwanatalk’ podcast interview where he spoke about his career. The music star also said he had recorded two studio albums, adding that he was only waiting on the right time to put them out.

He said:  “With me right now, I have two albums already made. I have movies coming out; so, I think I want to chill. I have another movie that I am doing with the dude that shot Blood Diamonds. I play a taxi driver.”

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© All rights reserved PMNEWSNIGERIA
Skip to toolbar