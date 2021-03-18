COVID-19 latest: 91 percent recover in Nigeria, active cases crash

By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

Close to 91 percent out of 161, 261 people infected by the COVID-19 in Nigeria, have recovered, the NCDC revealed in its latest data.

It said 146,395 have recovered, with active cases dropping well below 13,000.

The number of discharged was 12, 984 as at Tuesday. On Wednesday, the agency reported additional 323 recoveries.

The discharged included 131 community recoveries in Lagos State, managed in line with the agency’s guidelines.

In Wednesday’s update, the NCDC reported nine COVID-19 deaths and 187 new infections.

Two of the deaths happened on March 16.

So far, the country has registered 2,027 deaths since the pandemic hit the land Feb. 27, 2020.

Also 1,684,305 people have been tested since the first confirmed case of the disease.

The 187 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 18 states, as daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory.

From an all-time high of 2,314 on Jan. 22, daily cases came down to 179 on March 16.

Here is the full breakdown of the latest cases:

Lagos-42

Taraba-29

Edo-17

Abia-13

Rivers-11

Kaduna-10

Katsina-9

Oyo-9

Kwara-7

Plateau-7

Ondo-5

Bayelsa-4

Cross River-4

Ogun-4

Osun-4

Akwa Ibom-3

Borno-3

Nasarawa-3

161,261 confirmed

146,395 discharged

2,027 deaths