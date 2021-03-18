Chelsea breeze past Atletico into Champions League quarter-final

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chelsea cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

They completed 3-0 aggregate win in the last-16 second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Olivier Giroud’s spectacular overhead kick separated the sides in Bucharest three weeks ago, giving Chelsea a valuable one-goal advantage that was added to by Hakim Ziyech (34) during the opening half.

The Blues extended their record of never having been eliminated from a European knockout tie after winning the first leg away from home to 14 occasions and frustration got the better of Atletico in the closing stages.

Stefan Savic was dismissed for violent conduct after elbowing Antonio Rudiger as Emerson Palmieri came off the bench in stoppage time and scored with his very first touch.

It is the first time Chelsea have reached the Champions League last eight in seven years and Thomas Tuchel’s side look like one of the teams to avoid heading into Friday’s draw.