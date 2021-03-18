Bobrisky shades Kayanmata seller

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Famous Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has called out a kayanmata seller, on his Instagram page.

Bobrisky threw jabs at the said seller without mentioning any names.

He said the seller who advertises the product to her followers for them to use it to catch rich men has assumed the role of the husband in her home while her hubby is the wife.

See his post below:

This is not the first time Bobrisky would be calling out or shading Kanyamata sellers on Instagram.

It would be recalled that he called out Miwa, a popular kayamata seller, on his Instagram page in Feb 2020.

Bobrisky had alleged that Miwa displayed fake properties on social media, she faked claims of flying a business class and buying a new house while she stayed in a hotel for two months.

He also alleged that the kayanmata seller also sells fake products to her customers.