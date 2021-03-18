Biafra: Wike bombs Asari-Dokubo, says ‘You’re a mere attention seeker’

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has mocked the declaration by ex-Niger Delta militant, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, that he leads the new Biafra Defacto Customary Government.
He said Asari-Dokubo is a publicity stunt desperately in need of attention as he is not even of Igbo extraction.
Wike said “I have not responded to Asari because I don’t want to give him publicity. Let us see the people he has.
“There are issues that I don’t want to discuss and Asari is one of them. Asari works for the government today, tomorrow he comes and abuses the federal government.
“He accused me and my (Ikwerre) ethnic group that we are Igbos, that we do not have oil wells. He is Ijaw, Ijaw is not Igbo, how will he claim what is for the Igbos?”.
Wike, during an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday night, said the ex-agitator has not been at the limelight for quite a while, and that he is trying to gain publicity, and he is achieving that as Nigerians were trying to give publicity to things that did not matter.
According to Nwanosike, “I heard one young man says he’s a former militant. He said his name is Asari-Dokubo, a compound illiterate that don’t know where he comes from.
“The other day he declared customary country of the Biafra people in Nigeria. Well, we’re waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari if he will not do what he is supposed to do because enough is enough for that Asari-Dokubo.