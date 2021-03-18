Biafra: Wike bombs Asari-Dokubo, says ‘You’re a mere attention seeker’

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has mocked the declaration by ex-Niger Delta militant, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, that he leads the new Biafra Defacto Customary Government.

He said Asari-Dokubo is a publicity stunt desperately in need of attention as he is not even of Igbo extraction.

Wike said “I have not responded to Asari because I don’t want to give him publicity. Let us see the people he has.

“There are issues that I don’t want to discuss and Asari is one of them. Asari works for the government today, tomorrow he comes and abuses the federal government.

“He accused me and my (Ikwerre) ethnic group that we are Igbos, that we do not have oil wells. He is Ijaw, Ijaw is not Igbo, how will he claim what is for the Igbos?”.

Wike, during an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday night, said the ex-agitator has not been at the limelight for quite a while, and that he is trying to gain publicity, and he is achieving that as Nigerians were trying to give publicity to things that did not matter.

Also, Samuel Nwanosike the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area and a close ally to Wike also described Asari-Dokubo as a rabble-rouser,empty and attention seeker.

According to Nwanosike, “I heard one young man says he’s a former militant. He said his name is Asari-Dokubo, a compound illiterate that don’t know where he comes from.

“He had the tenacity to come and say that Nyesom Wike is building ten bridges, that have no economic benefits for Rivers people, it’s only an illiterate that will talk about flyover, that it’s an economic waste. He has just fooled himself to the world, Asari-Dokubo has just fooled himself.

“The other day he declared customary country of the Biafra people in Nigeria. Well, we’re waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari if he will not do what he is supposed to do because enough is enough for that Asari-Dokubo.

“Today in this Rivers State, the four Ikwere local government, the 60 Ikwere speaking communities are loyal to Nyesom Wike and we are ready to follow him anywhere he goes. Whatsoever direction Nyesom Wike faces we’ll follow him.

“Asari, listen and listen to me, my name is Nwanosike Samuel, we’re not afraid of you. We are all Rivers people, nobody is more Rivers than any other person. Asari-Dokubo, he says he’s a militant.He has misled a lot of youths for his own personal gain. Rivers people are wiser now.

“He’s making noise that 2023, he’ll seize power by force. In Ikwere Local government here we are unmovable. Are we movable? We’re unshakable. We have lions and tigers in Ikwere local government.

“We don’t need to talk, when the time comes for election, let Asari leave Asari Toru local government and come to Ikwere and face us so that he’ll know the kind of people he’s meeting with.