Actress Chacha Eke hails husband, Austin on birthday

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke on Thursday celebrated her husband and movie director Austin Faani on his birthday.

The actress shared pictures of herself together with Austin on Instagram, calling to him as her best friend, husband and father.

“Birthday Blessings To My Baby Tino. BestFriend •Husband •Daddy 👑❤️ @austinfaani #18thMarch,” she wrote.

Austin also shared his picture on Instagram celebrating himself.

“I AM THE ONE THE LORD HAS BLESSED… +1 TODAY! #18thmarch,” he wrote.

Chacha and Austin got married in 2013 and have been blessed with three children together.