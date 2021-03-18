2023 election: Moghalu tells NASS to fast-track diaspora voting

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Dr. Kingsley Moghalu has called on the National Assembly to fast-track legislation that would enable diaspora Nigerians to vote in the 2023 election.

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that allowing diaspora Nigerians to vote would give them a higher sense of belonging.

In a statement on Thursday, Moghalu insisted that Nigerians abroad must be able to vote as the case is with Ghanaians abroad and many other countries.

He said fast-tracking the constitutional review to accommodate diaspora voting would allow INEC enough time to plan for them.

“Nigerians living and earning their living abroad is not a crime. It is their right. Their citizenship should not be denigrated because of where they live.

“Every country has a diaspora, some at leisure (people who just want to live in foreign lands), others by force of circumstances (economic migration.”

“2023 may seem far but is by the corner, especially for INEC as it needs ample time to register and accommodate every eligible Nigerian living abroad to be part of the voting process.

Moghalu, who also ran for the presidency in 2019, said if the Central Bank can woo diaspora remittances, then we need to woo their votes too.