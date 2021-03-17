Wakili: Three OPC members charged for arson, murder, remanded

Adebisi Fatima Shittu

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday, ordered that three members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged arson.

The three OPC members identified as Awodele Adedigba, 45; Dauda Kazeem , 38, and Hassan Ramon, 33 were involved in the recent arrest of alleged Ibarapa kidnap kingpin, Abdullahi Wakili.

The Police leveled three counts conspiracy, murder and arson against the suspects.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju told the court that the suspects on March 7, at about 8 a.m. at Kajola village, Ayete, allegedly caused the death of a 45-year-old woman.

He said that Awodele, Dauda and Hassan allegedly set fire to the house of Wakili, causing damage of N5 million.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 316, 324, 443 and 516 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Olaide Hamzat, who did not take the plea of the suspects, for want in jurisdiction, ordered that they be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo town.

Hamzat ordered the police to return the case file to the office of the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He adjourned the matter until April 21, for mention.

The OPC members were arrested after they arrested Wakili alleged to be mastermind of series of attacks, killings and kidnappings cases in Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

The Police claimed the OPC members set ablaze a house and a woman ablaze in the course of the of arrest the alleged kidnap kingpin.

“The three of them are presently in the custody of the Police. The Commissioner of Police has directed that Wakili (due to his frail appearance and state of health), be moved to the hospital, while others are being interrogated. Others being interrogated are the OPC members, involved in arson and murder.

But they were later released on health grounds, according to the Public Relations Officer of the State Police command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi.