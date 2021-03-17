Tillaberi massacre: Nigerien govt declares day of mourning

Niger has declared Wednesday a day of mourning for 58 massacred civilians.

The government said the attack took place on Monday in the north-west of the country in the Tillaberi region on the border with Mali.

The attack was directed at traders returning from a nearby market.

There are no details available about who may have carried out the attack. No group has claimed responsibility so far.

Terrorist groups that have sworn allegiance to al-Qaeda or Islamic State are active in the countries of the Sahel region.

The government has little control outside the cities, a fact which is not only exploited by jihadist groups, but also by criminal networks.

In the border region with Mali, in particular, there have been repeated serious attacks, in one on the villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye, more than 100 people were killed while many were injured early this year.

Extremists have previously staged mass attacks on Niger’s military in the Tillaberi region, killing more than 70 in December 2019 and more than 89 in January 2020.

It is near the area where four U.S. Special Forces soldiers were killed along with five Nigerien colleagues in 2017.