Roddy Ricch calls out Kanye West for urinating on Grammy Award

Grammy nominated rapper, Rodrick Wayne Moore, popularly known as Roddy Ricch has called out Kanye West for disrespecting the Grammy Awards by urinating on it during a mental breakdown last year.

Kanye who won his 22nd Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Jesus Is King at Sunday’s show, publicly rebuked the Grammys last year in September, when he posted a video of himself urinating on his Grammy in the toilet.

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Roddy, won his first Grammy last year for “Racks in the Middle” with Nipsey Hussle.

Fresh off his performance at Sunday’s show, “The Box” rapper went on Instagram Live where he seemingly called out the Yeezy mogul, who urinated on his Grammy in a now-viral video. While he didn’t mention Kanye by name, fans were quick to make the connection.

“I be really wanting to talk about a lot of the ni**as that’s in the industry, like, a lot of the Black artists, the older n**as who been doing all this shit for so long and they be hatin’ on all the young ni**as,” said Roddy, who was nominated for six Grammys this year.

“If I get nominated for six Grammys and a ni**a I look to that had 22, 23, 24, 25 of these motherfu**ers and I come in here…I wanna get nominated for six this year, I feel like that’s a good number.”

“And this year this ni**a just pissed on that shit. Like, how you think that make the world look at my accomplishment, ni**a? I did all this shit and you pissin’ on shit. That shit be lame. I don’t really like that shit.”

“I feel like this a young ni**a world. Do what the f**k you wanna do. If you wanna go get a hundred Ms, a B, do that shit. Ni**a wanna make music, do that shit. Ni**a wanna build houses, do that shit. Ni**a wanna take over the world, do that shit. Don’t let none of these ni**as tell you nothing.”

While Roddy didn’t win in any of his categories he was nominated for, he wasn’t too upset over the loss. “They gon’ give the award to whoever they gon’ give the award to and that’s gon’ be what it is. It’s just an award at the end of the day,” he said.