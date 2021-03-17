Road transport employers donate medical equipment to Ogun govt

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), on Wednesday, donated medical equipment to the Ogun government.

Some of the equipment includes oxygen concentrator, nebulizer, manual pedal suction machine, ophthalmoscope and fetal cardiac monitor.

Others are infrared standing with single bulb, steriliser, digital SPHYG, Accosson, hand dryer, giant pin cutter, large wire cutter, medium wire cutter and wheelchair, among others.

Speaking during the donation in Abeokuta, Mr Titilayo Akibu, the State Chairman of RTEAN, said that the donation was part of activities marking the association’s executives’ one year in office.

He added that the donation was also part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), of the association to the state government.

Akibu stated that the association had visited the five state hospitals and had noted some of their needs in terms of equipment, saying that the government could not do it alone.

“We have been to the state hospitals in Isara, Ijebu Ode, Ota, Abeokuta and Ilaro, and we are donating the equipment to support the state hospitals because we know that government alone cannot do it,” he said.

The state chairman of RTEAN commended the Gov. Dapo Abiodun-led administration over the manner it was managing the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“We are going to continue our CSR to correctional facilities and motherless babies’ homes in the state as part of activities to mark our one year in office as executive members,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the state government, Dr Tomi Coker, Commissioner for Health, commended the transport union for the kind gesture.

Coker stated that the state government would use the equipment judiciously, and to the benefit of the people of the state.

“As medical professionals, we are going to use the medical equipment judiciously because the vision of the state governor is to improve the health sector,” she said.

The commissioner, however, urged members of RTEAN to enrol in the state government’s Health Insurance Scheme, saying that it would be of great benefit to them.

“You are part of the population that is at risk of accidents, we are going to engage with you through our health insurance scheme, your members should be part of it, it will benefit them,” the commissioner said.