Rivers: Kidnappers demand N5bn ransom for King Ikuru

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Kidnappers of Aaron Ikuru, the paramount ruler of Ikuru community in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State are demanding for N5billion to set him free.

Aaron Ikuru was kidnapped from his palace over three weeks ago and his whereabouts has remained unknown since then.

However, a report on Wednesday indicated that the abductors of the traditional ruler contacted the Palace and the royal family to make the N5billion ransom demand.

The report however indicated that no further contacts have been established with the kidnappers after they made the demand.

The report quoted the spokesperson for the Ikuru Palace, Maurice Ikuru as confirming that the kidnapper made the demand.

But he did not disclose the day the Palace was contacted by the kidnappers.

“They had made contact. They said they want five billion naira. I have not heard anything from them again but we believe God that very soon he will be released,” he said.

On its part, the Rivers State Police Command assured that the Monarch will soon be released.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, gave the assurance while reacting to the release of Dr Jones Gilbert Ayuwo, a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt.

Ayuwo was kidnapped on Sunday February 21, the same day the monarch was abducted from his Palace in Ikuru community.

King Aaron Ikuru is a first class traditional ruler and Chairman Andoni Local Government Council Traditional Council and Pro-Chancellor Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Port Harcourt.