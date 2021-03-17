Photo News: Buhari presides over virtual FEC Meeting

PRESIDENT BUHARI PRESIDES OVER A VIRTUAL FEC MEETING 4A&B. L-R; President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alh Sabo Nanono and Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers State House. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE 17TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, 17th Mar 2021 presided over the virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Physically present at the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).
Also present at the Council Chamber were Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), Abubakar Malami, (Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice), Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alh Sabo Nanono, Hadi Sirika (Aviation).
Others are Minister of State Petroleum Rt Hon Timipre Sylva left and Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget, and National Planning).
Those virtually present are Mohammed Bello (Federal Capital Territory), Dr Isa Patami (Minister of Communications and Digital Economy)
