P&G disowns Chigozie Eze, who blew company’s N20m on online betting

Procter & Gamble has disowned Emmanuel Chigozie Eze who allegedly blew the company’s N20m Fund on online betting.

Eze was arrested by EFCC operatives along ‘K Line area’ of Ewet Housing Estate in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, following a petition.

The petitioner had alleged that Eze used his position as Head of Sales for Procter & Gamble, to supply goods worth over N20m to customers and converted the proceeds into personal use.

But P&G said on Wednesday that the company is not connected in any manner with the story regarding an unrelated individual, Emmanuel Chigozie Eze’s actions reported in media.

“Emmanuel Chigozie Eze is not an employee of P&G and has never been an employee of Procter & Gamble Nigeria.

“There is absolutely no connection between the incident and the reported individual’s actions, with P&G.

“In view of this, P&G strongly advises that Nigerians beware of this spurious claim and publications. The general public should discountenance this falsehood in its entirety,” a statement from the company said.

