Olamide celebrates Lil kesh as he clocks 26

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular music star, Olamide has taken to social media to celebrate Keshinro Ololade aka Lil Kesh on his birthday.

The 32-year-old who mentored Lil Kesh in his music career posted the young rapper’s picture on Instagram with the caption, “Happy birthday to my YAGI bobo, love you crazy broski.

Lil Kesh during his debut into the music space was signed into Olamide’s YBNL Nation record label. The young music star released several hit singles under his boss like Shoki, Lyrically, Nkan Be among others.

Kesh as he is fondly called also released his album, “YAGI” under Olamide’s tutelage.

Olamide who also recently celebrated his birthday on Monday revealed that he has completed another album and waiting on his fans to pick a date for the release.

The album may likely feature his Lil Kesh among other artists.