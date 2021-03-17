Nigeria receives 118 stranded Libyan returnees

Another batch of 118 Nigerians stranded in Libya, was on Wednesday received in Abuja.

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) announced this via its official Twitter page where it confirmed that the returnees arrived in the country at 1:30 am on 17th March 2021.

NIDCOM further stated that the returnees would be quarantined at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the new COVID-19 protocols

"18 Returnees (51 Males, 41 Females, 17 Children, and 9 Infants ) Stranded Nigerians in Libya just arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 1:30 am local time today 17th March 2021 via Buraq Air.

"The returnees will be quarantined at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the new COVID-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19," it tweeted.

