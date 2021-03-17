NCDC announces 179 cases of COVID-19, two deaths

By Abujah Racheal

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing infections in the country to 161,074.

It also announced two virus-related deaths. The death toll is now 2018.

So far, Nigeria has tested 1,684,305 people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

According to the data released by the agency, the new cases were reported across 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 179 reported cases includes 47 cases from Lagos, 21 in Kaduna, 18 in Rivers, 14 in Akwa Ibom and 11 cases from FCT.

“Edo with 10 cases, Cross River – nine, Ogun – nine, Nasarawa – six, Ebonyi – five, Ekiti – five, Zamfara – five, Delta, Kano and Osun – four each, Plateau – three, and Abia – two, while Gombe and Sokoto recorded one each.

The NCDC said that the number of people who have recovered from the disease reached 146,072, with 320 newly discharged.

“This includes 153 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with its guidelines.

Active cases dropped by 143, and stood at 12,984.