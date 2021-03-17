LeBron James increases stake in Liverpool by joining FSG

Agency Report

LeBron James has joined Fenway Sports Group (FSG) as a partner, making the four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) MVP a part-owner of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox.

FSG also owns English Premier League soccer defending champions Liverpool, where James already has a 2 per cent stake since 2011.

The 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward purchased an undisclosed number of shares in FSG, which has also approved a $750 million private investment from RedBird Capital Partners, the Boston Globe reported, citing a source with knowledge of the deal.

The 17-time NBA All-Star is perhaps an unlikely figure to join the Boston sports landscape, with allegiances to some of the city’s fiercest rivals.

James, who picked up his fourth NBA title last year, has previously rooted for MLB’s New York Yankees.

The Red Sox finished the 2020 season bottom of the AL East with a 24-36 record.