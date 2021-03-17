Lagos police boss Odumosu keen to adopt rescued baby

By Oladapo Udom

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, said he would adopt a baby boy who was rescued by the Police on Monday.

Odumosu said this in a statement signed late on Tuesday by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The commissioner said that the baby was found by a Good Samaritan at Oladejo St., Oko Oba, Lagos, on Monday at 10:20p.m.

“The good citizen informed police operatives attached to Abattoir Division of the Command who quickly raced to the scene and picked up the baby for necessary medical attention and safety,” he said.

Odumosu said that he received the baby in his office at Ikeja on Tuesday and has ordered the Gender Unit of the Command to handover the baby to the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development of Lagos State.

“The unit is presently having the custody of the rescued baby.

“However, I have expressed my intention to discuss with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development on the processes of adopting the handsome looking boy as soon as possible,” the commissioner said.

Odumosu, therefore, urged young ladies, to desist from the callous act of abandoning babies.

He said the act must be unequivocally condemned by all and sundry in the state and Nigeria at large.