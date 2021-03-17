Kano Pillars Technical Adviser Lionel Emmanuel absconds, then resigns

By Muhammad Nur Tijani/Kano

The Technical Adviser of Kano Pillars Football Club, Lionel Emmanuel has resigned, the club Media Officer, Rilwanu Malikawa, said on Wednesday in Kano.

According to Malikawa, the resignation letter was tendered to the club two hours before Pillars’ home match against Kwara United.

“The French tactician has absconded from his duty as the Technical Adviser since after the Match Day 15 fixture away to Abia Warriors which the team lost by 4-1.

“And he was not sighted today at the Ahmadu Bello stadium Kaduna, venue of Pillars home matches,” he explained.

The spokesman said the management of the club would study the reasons he cited for the resignation, after the match against Kwara United.

He added that Chief Coach of the club, Ibrahim Musa would take charge of the team pending further decision by the management.

Malikawa called on the players not to be distracted, but focus on winning their matches.

Emmanuel was hired by the club in October 2020, but has failed to deliver on the job.