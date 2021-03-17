Jimoh Falola to wash public toilets for 30 days for rudeness

By Olawale.Akinremi/Ibadan

Jimoh Falola, a cantankerous man based in Ibadan now knows how to restrain his mouth, after he was punished for rudeness.

An Ile-Tuntun Customary Court on Wednesday, ordered him to wash public toilets for 30 days for being rude to the court.

President of the court, Chief Henry Agbaje held that Falola had no regards for constituted authority.

Agbaje said Falola insulted the court while in session.

He ordered Falola to be taken away by the police until he is ready to comport himself in a civil and orderly manner.

”He is ordered to embark on 30-day community service which include clearing the bush, sweeping the cutting, road sweeping and washing of public toilets.

The arbitrator subsequently adjourned the case until March 29 for hearing.

Falola’s wife Opeyemi sued Falola for divorce, but he refused to appear on two sittings.

When he finally appeared, he accused the court workers of being bribed by his wife to favour her.

He also shouted while the court was sitting.