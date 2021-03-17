Hijab: Schools defy Gov. Abdulrazaq, violence at Baptist Surulere

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus/Ilorin

Violence erupted between Christians and Muslims at Surulere Baptist Secondary Ilorin today, as officials turned back Hijab-wearing students.

The school was among the 10 Christian schools shut by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq since 19 February over Hijab controversy.

All the schools were expected to resume today.

However, the News Agency of Nigeria reported that most schoool are shut.

A fracas blew open at the Surulere Baptist Secondary School, which reopened.

Channels TV reported that Christian officials of the school disallowed the girls in Hijab from gaining access into the school.

“This did not go down well with Muslim parents, leading to arguments and eventual clash.

“The situation grew worse as angry Christian and Muslim faithful threw various objects including stones and plastic chairs at themselves”, Channels TV reported.

According to an announcement by the Kwara Government on Tuesday night, all the schools were to allow students use Hijab.

NAN reported that the schools are resisting implementing Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq’s order.

The schools were closed on Feb. 19, over dispute in the use of Hijab.

Government set up a committee to resolve the misunderstanding.

It later announced that the schools would resume on March 8 with willing female students allowed to use Hijab.

The government, however, withdrew the reopening order over safety concerns as some Christians were not willing to accept government decision.

This led to the continuous closure of the schools.

The affected schools included C&S College, Sabo-Oke; St. Anthony’s Secondary School, Offa Road; ECWA School, Oja Iya; Surulere Baptist Secondary School, and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.

Others are CAC Secondary School, Asa Dam road; St. Barnabas Secondary School, Sabo-Oke; St. John School Maraba; St. Williams Secondary School, Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School, Maraba.