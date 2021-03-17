Etienying Akpanusong to launch book on Etiquette

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Etiquette coach and Entrepreneur, Etienying Akpanusong, is set to launch her first book on Etiquette, “My Etiquette and I”.

According to a statement issued by the author, the launch of ‘Etiquette and I’ will hold on 25th of March 2021, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The book’s foreword was written by Philip Sykes, the Principal and Founder of The British School of Etiquette of which Etienying is an alumna.

The book “is designed to serve as a manual that will help shape the manners of both young and old in the society, while equipping them with the requisite soft skills in navigating today’s world,” Miss Akpanusong said.

“In the words of Philip Sykes from the Foreword, “This book written by Etienying is an easy, informative read and if you take on board her guidance and advice it will stand you in good stead, giving you something that can be passed on for generations to come. You cannot, not afford to read this book. In doing so, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain”.

For Miss Akpanusong, “My Etiquette and I” has come to close the existing gaps in the area of acceptable standards of behaviour, and urges everyone into becoming the better version of themselves by cultivating good and acceptable manners. While harping on the dire need for this guide, the entrepreneur and etiquette coach says, “If you must stand out, you need to be intentional.”

‘My Etiquette and I’, a 137-page book, is split into three chapters with a total of twenty-three(23) topics, covering, social graces, formal protocol and general Etiquette.

In her quest to help people both young and old nurture good societal behaviour, Miss Akpanusong’s finishing School- Etiquette with Eti, is determined to reform the society using the basic principles of Etiquette.