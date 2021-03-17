Emir of Ilorin wades into Hijab controversy

By AbdulFatai Beki

Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has waded into the hijab controversy in Kwara state, urging Islam and Christian faithful to embrace peace.

Sulu-Gambari made the appeal in Ilorin on Wednesday in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr AbdulAzeez Arowona.

The first-class traditional ruler counselled followers of the two religions to continue to live in peace and harmony

with one another for stability and prosperity to reign supreme in the state.

According to the statement, the royal father described the controversy over the use of the Hijab (Muslim female headgear) by female students of 10 government grant-aided schools as unwarranted.

“No group or individual should take laws into their hands. Ilorin is known for peaceful co-existence nationwide. Let us remain calm and resolute to the fact that the position of law is clear on the matter.

“There is no fight between Muslims and Christians. Let us avoid a religious crisis of any kind. Islam and Christianity preach peace and harmony. Let us also avoid division and enmity in our society,” the Emir urged.

He, therefore, appealed to leaders of the two religions to prevail on their followers to respect constituted authorities in their dealings with members of the public.

NAN