Ekiti United football team in motor accident, players injured

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Players and officials of Ekiti United football club were involved in an auto accident while returning from their evening training session on Tuesday.

Quozeem Oladapo, the club media officer in a statement on Tuesday night described the accident as mild.

Oladapo revealed that some players sustained varying degrees of injury.

Oladapo added that the vehicle had been on the road for several hours in recent days with two away matches in Lagos and Ilorin.

“After traveling to Lagos on 8 March for the midweek clash with Vandrezzer FC on Wednesday, the team returned to Ado-Ekiti on Thursday evening.

“The team also started the trip to Ilorin on Friday morning for Saturday’s clash with Osun United.

“The vehicle returned to Ado-Ekiti on Sunday after Saturday’s Nigerian National League (NNL) game without any faults or hiccups,” he said.

Recently, players of the Akwa United FC team were involved in a motor crash along Ezionye Express Road in Enugu.

One player and two officials of the club sustained injuries during the accident.

Also, Wikki Tourists team bus was razed by fire on their way to Uyo for a clash with Dakkada FC.

Days after, Kano Pillars team bus was razed by fire on their way to honour an NPFL match in Makurdi, Benue State.