DPR cautions Kwara residents against panic buying

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Kwara Office, has advised residents against panic buying of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The Operations Controller of Ilorin field Office, Mr Sule Yusuf, gave the advice in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Yusuf described the situation in the state as an artificial scarcity of PMS and maintained that fuel supply to the state was sufficient to go round.

He warned owners of filling stations of the dire consequences of hoarding the petroleum product, threatening that appropriate sanctions will be meted against anyone caught in the dubious act no matter how highly placed the persons involved are.

He, therefore, called on the public to always alert the DPR of any useful information that would assist the department to clamp down on filling stations committing infractions against unsuspecting members of the public.

Yusuf assured that DPR would always embark on unscheduled visits to filling stations to ensure that fuel was sold at approved prices and not hoarded.

He also pledged that the agency was committed to quality service delivery to the people of the state.

He noted that Nigerians deserve the best service, saying that the DPR under his close watch will not compromise in ensuring that the entire populace is given the right access to consumable products at all times.