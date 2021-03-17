Covenant lecturer Stephen Ukenna arrested for raping 17-year-old student

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Dr. Stephen Ukenna, a lecturer in the Department of Business Management, Covenant University, Ota, has been arrested by police for raping a 17-year-old student of the school.

The 41-year-old lecturer was nabbed after a report was made at the Ota area police command by the parents of the 17-year-old student.

Ogun State Police Command PPRO, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement said parents of the girl reported that their daughter was raped by the lecturer.

The parents said their daughter called them on the phone from school that she was invited by the lecturer to his office pretending he wanted to plan a surprise birthday party for her close friend.

“But on getting to the lecturer’s office, he locked the office door and forcefully had sex with her on top of the table.

“Upon the report, the Area Commander, Ota, ACP Muyideen Obe, swiftly deployed his JWC team to the school, where the randy lecturer was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect admitted to having carnal knowledge of the victim, but was unable to give any reason for his action.”

Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation, the PPRO revealed.