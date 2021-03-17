Buhari condemns Tillaberi massacre in Niger Republic

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the horrific attack on a convoy returning from a weekly market in Niger Republic’s Tillaberi region in which many citizens were killed.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, Buhari extended his condolences to families of victims and all citizens of the neighbouring country.

He denounced the heinous attack, declaring that Nigeria will continue to stand by all its neighbours in the fight against terrorism.

According to him, the mass killings underscore the enormous security challenges facing the Niger Republic as they prepare to inaugurate their new President, Mohamed Bazoum, and indeed the entire sub-Saharan region.

He, therefore, stressed the need for the sub-region to work more closely to end the scourge of terror.

NAN